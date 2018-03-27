Basch Street Terminus closure worsens congestion in CBD

By Pamela Shumba

The closure of the Basch Street Terminus has worsened the congestion along 6th Avenue extension and surrounding areas in the city, with residents and motorists calling on the Bulawayo City Council to urgently address the issue.

The terminus was officially closed on Tuesday last week to pave way for the commencement of the $60 million Egodini Mall project by a South African engineering firm, Terracotta.Residents and motorists said it had become a nightmare to pass through the area, which has been invaded by commuter omnibuses.

“The congestion is unbearable and I’m afraid we’ll have accidents if the situation is not addressed. Commuter omnibus drivers have been allowed to invade some streets, especially 6th Avenue extension.

“They have totally ignored the designated pick up points and this is making it difficult for motorists to navigate their way out of the Central Business District (CBD),” said Mr Melusi Khumalo, a motorist from Luveve.

Ms Thulisile Ngwenya implored the city council to do something about the situation and work with the police to control traffic, as kombi drivers were ignoring traffic lights in the area.

“Commuter omnibuses have literally taken over 6th Avenue extension and continually ignore road traffic regulations. Some action should be taken to stop this. The chaos is worse during peak hours.

“The council should come up with a plan to make sure that no commuter omnibus is allowed into the CBD. An urban transport policy is critical if the challenge of congestion is to be dealt with,” said Ms Ngwenya.She said due to the increased volumes of traffic, it was clear that there is a need to put in place a plan to reduce congestion in the city.

The council’s senior public relations officer, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu, confirmed receiving complaints from motorists and residents, saying the local authority was constantly reviewing the situation to ensure that there was no congestion or disorder on the city’s roads.

“Concerns pertaining to traffic flow on 6th Avenue have been received and strategies to ease up the area are being implemented. The city council, law enforcement agents and stakeholders are working together to address these challenges.

“I would like to encourage residents to board from designated sites, use licensed transport operators and avoid illegal drop off points. Members of the public are also requested to adhere to these new termini sites,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said the city council was in constant discussion with registered transport companies to bring sanity in the city.

“We are continuously working with them to ensure that all transport operators use designated sites and are also designated using holding zones. We note with concern that the chaos or disorder is being caused by unlicensed or illegal transport operators.

“It should be further noted that the move to the new sites is to pave way for the construction of the Egodini Mall and the move was inevitable,” said Mrs Mpofu.

The city council, she added, would like to advise motorists to avoid highly congested areas such as 6th Avenue.

“Motorists can use Luveve Road either through 10th Avenue to Basch Street or 9th Avenue to 8th Avenue Extension and then to Basch Street.

“We’ll continuously review the situation to ensure that there is order and sanity in the city. Any offending operators and commuters will be arrested and prosecuted in terms of the law,” said Mrs Mpofu. The Chronicle