Stampede for Winky D in Gweru

By Kiyapili Sibanda

Shoving commotion and long queues were the order of the night as thousands of people tried to gain entry into the venue of Winky D’s OneFusion Campus Concert Part 2 in Gweru.

There was a stampede as students jostled to buy last minute tickets for the show. Kombi drivers played the Gombwe album nonstop hyping the party mood.

People in the Central Business District Gweru showed that they are starved of quality entertainment. Most local clubs had few revellers as people flocked to Midlands Hotel to catch a glimpse of arguably the best Zimdancehall hall artiste the country has produced. Judgement Yard, Legion, DJ Blesh and Jah Signal gave a good act but the crowd was anxiously waiting to hear the Gaffa album for the first time in Gweru after its launch last month.

The Gaffa went onto the stage in the wee hours of the morning much to the excitement of the fans. The Gombwe remangoma track was well received as the fans sang along.

Winky D took fans down memory lane dishing out tracks that made him popular in the music arena. Green like mi garden, one of the songs from his previous projects got a very good response from the fans. The overflowing crowd kept the dancehall muso going as they sang along to the tracks even before the Gaffa had started singing songs only doing some instruments.

Winky D wanted to leave the stage and asking fans “should I disappear magaffa” and his sentiments were met with disapproval, causing him to up the tempo and perform the track Disappear much to the delight of female revellers.

He then played Rugare, 25 and Dzemudanga and the fans went into frenzy. The highlight of the night was when the Vigilance crew played the instruments to the popular track Ngirozi with Vabati VaJehova. One of the fans who was dressed in Vapostori regalia was lifted up by his friends and the Gaffa greeted him with a “big-up”. The tune was repeated several times and the crowd could not resist singing along.

When the Gaffa played Ngirozi followed by Finhu Finhu, the heavens opened up as though to confirm that the prayers had been answered.

Fans said after the show that although the rains disturbed Gaffa’s five star performance, they got value for their money.

Many thanked NetOne for coming up with such initiatives meant to bring entertainment to university students at affordable prices.

“Gaffa gave a very good performance and this is one of his best so far. Even though we were disturbed by the downpour, I cannot complain because it was a full package and he delivered,” said Raymond Ngwenya.

The students showered praises to NetOne and said they want more such shows. “NetOne has come up with a good initiative to benefit us as students.

Imagine getting in the show for $3 and being given a OneFusion package. This actually means it was basically for free. We thank them for that and appeal to them to organise more such shows,” said Tinashe Temera. The Chronicle