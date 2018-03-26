‘Jesus of Nazareth’ lives up to billing

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

The “Jesus of Nazareth” gospel concert which was held at 7 Arts Theatre, Harare, over the weekend lived up to its billing as it recorded a large turnout.

The concert, which was hosted by Living Word Deliverance Choir, saw gospel musicians like award-winning Janet Manyowa, Pastor G, Ano Joy, Sharon Manyika Machingura, Martha Mangisi, Udzo Paradza and the LDC choir performing.

Bubbly musician Sharon Manyika Machingura wowed the crowd with her hit songs such as “Munezvose”, “Na- Mwari” and “Never” which she performed with her younger sister Ano Joy.

Award winner Janet Manyowa proved that she is a force to reckon with as she belted out crowd favourites which included “Zadzisa” and “Ndomira Pamuri” among others.

Members of the choir who were clad in peach attire performed songs from their recent album “Jesus of Nazareth” which included, “Zvishamiso”, “Murenje”, “Wakunda”, “Nyeredzi” and “The Word”, leaving the crowd in a frenzy.

Manyika Machingura was later joined by Reuben Maglas to lead the song, “The Word”, together with the choir which sent the whole auditorium into a “holy” mood.

Upcoming gospel sensation Udzo Paradza put up a scintillating performance as he dished out songs from his singles collection such as “Makuwerere”, “Seri Kwegomo”, “Semakondo” and “Ramba Wakamira”.

The unheralded superstar in the making shocked the whole auditorium with his vocals and energetic dancers as they displayed a well-choerographed act.

He was later called back on stage to sing the popular “Sabhuku” song.

ZiFM radio personality Tonderai Katsande, affectionately known as “TK”, and Present Machingura did not disappoint as the masters of ceremony.

In an interview, concert organiser Sharon Manyika Machingura said was happy that everything went according to plan.

“I am so happy that all went well and was pretty shocked with the huge turnout. We owe this success to God and we are planning for more events,” she said.The Herald