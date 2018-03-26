Chipezeze signs for Baroka

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Reigning castle Lager Premier Soccer League goalkeeper of the Year — Elvis Chipezeze — has signed a three-year contract with South African Premiership side Baroka FC.

The 28-year old goal-minder will join Baroka in June in preparation for the 2018-2019 South African season and has been allowed to continue featuring for Chicken Inn until he completes his move.

Chipezeze will join Warriors winger Talent Chawapihwa who is already on Baroka’s books and has been a hit at the club.

The 2015 Soccer Star of the year finalist’s breakthrough comes as a major blow to Chicken Inn who had hoped to use his experience between the posts and of other seasoned infield players in the Gamecocks’ quest for the championship this year.

Chicken have this season recalled the coach who guided them to the championship in 2015 — Joey Antipas — following the departure of Rahman Gumbo.

But the Gamecocks could also lose midfielder Innocent Mucheneka who is understood to be also on the radar of Martizburg United.

Mucheneka, a member of the 2017 COSAFA Castle Cup winning side in South Africa was on a trial stint at The Team of Choice on Thursday last week under the watchful eye of coach Fadlu Davids and was expected back in the country last night.

The midfielder will, however, have to wait for the June transfer window even if he makes the grade at Maritzburg United.

The players’ manager Gibson Mahachi while refusing to confirm the Chipezeze deal, indicated that Mucheneka had indeed travelled to Pietermaritzburg where he was trying his luck at the South African club.

“Yes for Innocent that is true he is undergoing trials with them, he started training with them last week and we are still to hear if they are interested or not.

“It was an international break so the coaches there might have more time to assess him other than when they are busy with their league match preparations.

“The transfer window there is closed for now and the players they want might be moving in June not now,” said Mahachi.

Chicken Inn have since winning the 2015 domestic championship exported players to South Africa including Danny Phiri, Teenage Hadebe, Mitchelle Katsvairo and Edmore Chirambadare.

Antipas and his trusted lieutenant Prince Matore have also had a stint in South Africa when they took charge of Amazulu while they were in the National First Division League.The Herald