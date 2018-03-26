Bosso fine run continues

By Tadious Manyepo

Herentals……………………….. 0

Highlanders……………….. (0) 2

Temperamental Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu had to be restrained as he charged towards referee Nomore Musundire following a slanging match between the two in the aftermath of Bosso’s over newboys Herentals in a Castle Lager Premiership encounter at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Security personnel from the Bulawayo giants had a tough time trying to contain Ndlovu who then grudgingly calmed down and shacked Musundire’s hand.

But that was before the gangly referee warned the Bosso gaffer “not to instil a negative attitude to his players”

An irate Ndlovu said Musundire had wrongly accused him of saying what he had not said.

“It wasn’t a scuffle, it was just an argument. It was his word against my word. The referee said I said something. At first he alleged that I had said something that he was told by his fourth official and when I asked the fourth official what I said, he (the fourth official) didn’t say anything and then the referee ended up saying that he heard me say something.

“But, logically and honestly, if he heard me say something he should have acted on that and send me out. So really I don’t know what’s it all about but I didn’t say anything apart from warning my players to be careful as these guys (Herentals) were now pressing hard.

“That’s my job, so really I don’t know maybe he will tell you a different story but the question is why then didn’t he take me to the terraces. That’s where the argument was,” said Ndlovu.

Nonetheless, the Highlanders mentor’s pinpoint coaching techniques carried the day for Highlanders as second half substitute Ozias Zibande netted twice to help Bosso maintain their perfect start to the season.

Up until Ndlovu’s 55th minute masterstroke double substitution where he replaced Newman Sianchali and Ben Musaka with Zibande and Brian Banda respectively to alter the tactical set-up, it was the hosts who bossed around with midfielder Jean Mutudza the main actor.

Herentals could have taken the lead but captain Blessing Majarira and his sibling Archmore lacked precision in front of goal. Zibande made an immediate impact as his header off a lofted cross by MacClive Phiri was tipped for a corner by Herentals goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa.

From the resultant corner, Zibande headed home six minutes after he had been introduced.

His second was almost a carbon copy of the first as he headed to the far post of Tafiremutsa’s goal from a Nigel Makumbe’s corner.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was disappointed after seeing his charges losing by the same margin from identical situations as they did in their season opener against Ngezi Platinum the previous weekend.

“It’s painful to see the team concede from set-plays as we did against Ngezi in our opening game.

“We have to work very hard to correct that scenario. We played quiet well today and missed a couple of clear cut chances.

“It also comes down to experience and stage fright on the part of my players.

“We were supposed to have scored two or three goals in the first half and at least added one before they scored their opening goal.

“It is always disappointing to lose. But, overall I am happy the players are showing improvements in several other aspects of the game. It is unfortunate we ended up losing the match but I feel we should have at least taken home something,” he said.

Herentals director Innocent Benza played for 67 minutes, and the 45-year-old created his team’s best chance in the 29th minute which Majarira fluffed.

Mutiwekuziva once again defended his inclusion of the club boss.

“Both Innocent and Tinotenda play on merit. They are good enough and they are actually assets to my team. Their involvement has nothing whatsoever to do with their shareholding in terms of the team’s ownership structure. They are good players and they will surely help us survive relegation, which is our target this season,” said Mutiwekuziva.

Ndlovu said he was not totally happy with his charges’ performance but reckoned the points were the most important object in the game.

It is two out of two for the Bosso and Warriors legend after his team beat Black Rhinos 2-1 in their opener at Barbourfields last week.

“Actually we didn’t start the game very well, maybe I should give Herantals the credit for doing their homework right.

“We failed to click very well, we couldn’t penetrate through the channels as we had planned. We couldn’t attack them through the wings.

“Above all I also give credit to my young boys despite the fact that they were not at their best in the first half, they managed to contain a few raids from the opponents and we went to the half time tied which gave us time to correct on what weren’t doing right and look at our plan B.

“When we did that we played like a team and got the desired two goals,” Ndlovu said. Despite the win Madinda said he was not really happy with his team’s overall performance.

“I am not really happy with our performance today. It is not what we are capable of doing but we take the win on the road, it is important,” Ndlovu said.

Teams:

Herentals: P Tafiremutsa, B Maunganidze, C Mavhurume, Brighton Majarira, W Chimbetu, W Kapumha, A Chiwandamidzi, J Mutudza (J Jimu 72nd minute), A Majarira, I Benza (T Dube 67th minute’) Blessing Majarira (t Benza 71st minute)

Highlanders: A Sibanda, H Moyo, M Phiri, A Silla, B Musaka (B Banda 55th minute), N Sianchali (O Zibande 55th minute’), G Makaruse (B Ncube 76th minute), T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, G Nyoni, N Makumbe. The Herald