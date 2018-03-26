Biti attacks Zanu PF over fake promises

By Tendai Kamhungira

As the country hurtles towards the watershed 2018 elections, with less than four months to go, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti has attacked Zanu PF for failing to fulfil promises it made to the electorate in the run up to the 2013 election.

While Zanu PF seeks to extend its 38-year uninterrupted rule with another five-year term — five years have gone and its 2,2 million jobs promise has not yet been achieved.

Biti and his party are members of the MDC Alliance, a coalition of at least seven opposition political parties that are set to battle it out with Zanu PF in this year’s election.

Addressing MDC alliance party supporters in Murewa over the weekend Biti said the ruling party’s promises remain a pie in the sky.

He said in the run up to the 2013 elections, Zanu PF had promised 2,2 million jobs, more schools and over 300 clinics, all which has not been achieved.

Biti’s sentiments also come after his party through its spokesperson Jacob Mafume issued a statement, claiming Zanu PF had made false promises to the electorate.

“Infinite promises were made in a deliberate attempt to woodwink the electorate into feeding Zanu PF’s selfish power retention agenda, these promises include the following: 2,2 Million jobs in five years, an average of 440 00 jobs a year, economic growth rates of about 9 percent per annum, 250 000, low cost houses, 310 new clinics and 300 new schools in five years, a new Parliament complex, 1 250 Public buildings and houses refurbished, a shift from an extractive economy to value addition, dealing with corruption.”

He said instead, the reality is that the economy is in turmoil and suffering serious stagnation, massive de-industrialisation, informalisation and a crippling cash liquidity crisis.

“As a result negative growth rates have been recorded for the past four years, more than 8 000 companies have closed and over 100 000 individuals have lost their jobs.

“A crippling strike has been arresting the public health system; the authorities have failed to resolve the impasse. The State is now using threats instead of addressing the concerns of the doctors who are earning a paltry $329 a month,” Mafume said. DailyNews