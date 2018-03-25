Woman accused of duping top brass

By Sharon Munjenjema

A Borrowdale woman has been dragged to court for allegedly defrauding Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda, Central Intelligence Organisation senior officer Mr Musafare Nyamudahondo, and Bindura businessman Mr Herbert Chinhoyi of 38 tonnes of soya beans worth $16 000.

Police are also investigating Lorraine Munangwa (33) for alleged fraud at farms belonging to Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner-General Paradzayi Zimondi and Agriculture, Lands and Rural Resettlement Minister Air Chief Marshal (Retired) Perrance Shiri.

Munangwa recently appeared before Bindura magistrate Mrs Vongai Guriro to answer to charges of fraud as defined in Section 136(a)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23), and was released on bail. She was also charged with theft for stealing from Mr Nyamudahondo.

It is the State’s case that in November 2017, Munangwa contacted Mr Chinhoyi saying she represented Harvest Bay Commodities, which trades soya beans. She was given 10 942kg of soya beans worth $6 565 and Munangwa was to pay December 11, 2017 but it is alleged she paid $500 and vanished.

“Complainant made several efforts to contact the accused person but could not locate her as the company she purported to represent does not exist,” read the court papers.

In August last year, Munangwa allegedly collected 15 tonnes of soya beans worth $6 092 from Mr Kumbirai George Mabika, who works for Mr Nyamudahondo, under the false pretence that her company would sell the produce on his behalf. It is said she paid $3 592 and disappeared.

The State also alleges that in September 2017, Munangwa approached Ratchel Mabika, who is employed by Brig-Gen Mhonda, and repeated the same trick. Allegations are that she took 12 tonnes of soya beans worth $5 040 that she did not pay for.

A police report was made leading to her arrest on March 12, 2018. The Sunday Mail