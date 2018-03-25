Tears of a Dynamos Christian

By Langton Nyakwenda

Christian Epoupa was at the Premier Soccer League offices last Friday but he was not there to complete the registration process for the 2018 season.

Instead the troubled Dynamos striker, who last season was named amongst the best XI players of the league, was at the Eastlea offices to collect the 2017 Soccer Stars Calendar.

Epoupa has not featured for DeMbare this year as he demands to be paid the $16 000 he is owned in signing on fees. The Cameroonian, who will not feature against Shabanie Mine at Rufaro this afternoon, yesterday poured his heart out on the current situation.

“I miss playing for Dynamos, which player doesn’t like to play?” said Epoupa whose handlers say will only start playing if DeMbare clear half of the debt.

“The fact that I have been training with the club shows that I love Dynamos. I love Dynamos fans, I appreciate the amazing way they support their team and I miss that honestly.

“I will continue to work with club but for how long I don’t know. My stay here now hinges on the talks between my manager and Dynamos.

“I have a family to feed back home. My son was sick but thanks to God he is well now. However, my wife has dropped out of teaching college because I have not been sending money to her.”

It appears Epoupa’s situation has been worsened by the chaos within the Dynamos boardroom. The executive is left with only three members Keni Mubaiwa (president), Webster Marechera (secretary) and Moses Chikwariro (treasurer) following the axing of Graham Mafoko last week and the resignation of former vice president Solomon Sanyamandwe last month.

Dynamos also has no specific person to look into the players’ welfare after the sacking of former team manager Richard “Nyoka” Chihoro at the end of January. Amid all the turbulence, Epoupa found solace from an unlikely source.

“I spent most of this month watching cricket with my Zimbabwean brother from another mother Blessing Mwandimutsira (Dynamos keeper),” revealed Epoupa.

“It’s sad that Zimbabwe didn’t qualify for the World Cup but all the same it was a good month for sports lovers.”

Apart from watching cricket, Epoupa also draws comfort from listening to his new favourite artist Jah Prayzah.

He has fallen in love with the song “Pikoko” which is carried on Jah Prayzah’s platinum album “Kutonga Kwaro.”

“I am into Zimbabwean music now, I like Jah Prayzah a lot, he is good man,” remarked Epoupa, whose work permit expires next weekend. The Sunday Mail