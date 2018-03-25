Mo Salah to Real Madrid transfer takes huge twist

By John Richardson | Mirror |

Salah’s storming first season at Anfield has caught the eye of La Liga giants Real – but he is poised to stay put this summer

Mo Salah will stay at Liverpool – even if Real Madrid come calling.

And Kop chiefs are ready to hand him a bumper new deal worth £200,000-a-week after a stunning first season at Anfield.

Liverpool are aware of the Spanish giant’s intentions to rebuild this summer with some stellar signings – and Salah is high on their hitlist.

But the 25-year-old said: “I like the Premier League. It suits my style and I love playing here.”

Salah, unlike Philippe Coutinho who was desperate to join Barcelona, will not be tempted to join the Brazilian in La Liga.

After leaving Chelsea, and rebuilding his career at Roma, Salah is anxious to prove himself in the Premier League – and has told friends he’s staying in England.

And that will be a big boost for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who will already be planning to build next season’s title assault, around the 36-goal Egyptian star.