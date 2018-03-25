Maid becomes polygamist’s 4th wife

By Nhlalwenhle Ncube

She finds it hard to accept life’s fate that a woman who used to be her domestic worker is now at par with her and they have to plan a sex roster as wives of the same man.

Nontokozo Hlabano is a bitter woman after her domestic worker Silethemba Sishama fell in love with her husband.

“She used to be my domestic worker and had an affair with my husband. I did not know anything until she stopped working for me and started insulting me over the phone.

“She sent messages insulting me and I was left with no choice but to change my number. After that, she started going to my shop to take my money,” said Hlabano.

Sishama’s behaviour has disturbed peace in her life and she is now living in fear as the woman seems to be daring.

Hlabano confronted her husband Misheck Mashanda and he admitted that Sishama was his girlfriend.

In response, Sishama confirmed that she was in a relationship with Hlabano’s husband.

“We are married to the same man and he has got four wives, but this woman does not want to accept that her husband is a polygamist,” she said.

The presiding magistrate Tancy Dube had to engage Mashanda who said he had four wives.

“These two women are my wives and I never introduced them to each other because the elder one seems not ready to meet up with others.

“I have four wives and that is my church belief though they do not officially know each other.”

The protection order was granted in favour of the applicant and Sishama was told not to go anywhere near the applicant’s shop, communicate with applicant, go to applicant’s house and not to send agents to communicatewith applicant. B-Metro