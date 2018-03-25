Fastjet spreads wings to new routes

By Leonard Ncube

Low-cost airline, fastjet is working on opening new routes as it seeks to spread its wings in the region.

Basking in the glory of being named Africa’s best value airline for its service of excellence and contribution to the industry’s growth at the annual Air Transport Awards recently, fastjet has established itself as a punctual, reliable and affordable low-cost carrier for parts of Africa including Zimbabwe.

In an interview in Victoria Falls last week, the airline’s regional marketing executive Miss Faith Chaitezvi said fastjet’s performance had been phenomenal.

She said the airline has performed beyond expectations on its routes.

“As fastjet we have continued to outperform ourselves. In January we registered a 91 percent on-time performance, which shot up to 94 percent in February. We are pushing to make sure that March is better. We have requested for new routes to be granted as we seek to expand beyond our current coverage,” said Miss Chaitezvi.

Fastjet operates the Victoria Falls-Johannesburg route, Harare-Johannesburg and the Harare-Victoria Falls as well as Harare-Dar es-Salaam routes. The airline seeks to spread its brand into more African countries and further afield, Miss Chaitezvi added. She said the airline now commands more than 1,1 million followers on social media, which is a sign of growth.

The positive developments have inspired the airline to seek to open new domestic and international routes. Recently, the airline’s local division celebrated flying more than 125 000 passengers on 1 678 flights with an impressive 94 percent on-time performance. The Sunday News