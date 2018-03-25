Dereck Chisora calls out David Haye over Joe Joyce after knocking out Zakaria Azzouzi in two rounds at the O2 Arena

By Sam Morgan | The Sun |

Dereck Chisora called out David Haye and “little chihuahua” Joe Joyce after smashing Zakaria Azzouzi in just two rounds.

Del Boy planted a devastating right to the cheek of his French opponent to end matters quickly at the O2.

But the real drama occurred after the bout when Chisora called out Haye and his man Joyce, who were both ringside.

There is talk that Chisora could take on 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist Joyce on the undercard of Haye’s scrap against Tony Bellew on May 5.

But Chisora wants more, goading Haye over the money he could make from the fight – and his haircut.

Del Boy’s offer to the former WBA heavyweight champion was for Haye to give him all the money he makes from the Bellew fight – if he beats Joyce.

Chisora said on Sky Sports: “I don’t know about May 5. I have David Haye and his little chihuahua [Joyce] calling me out.

“If there isn’t titles involved, I want the money. We do everything for money.

“If the money is right I’ll take the fight. They keep calling me the gatekeeper.

“I’ll make a deal right now. If I beat Joyce, you [Haye] give me your purse and TV rights for the Bellew fight.

“If he doesn’t want to surrender his purse, he can jog on.

“Who wears corn rows at 37? I don’t make excuses, I never had a broken toe.”

Chisora then ordered Haye to stop using his name if a fight with Joyce – who has three wins all by KO to his name – is not forthcoming.

He added: “So the fight’s not happening? Don’t say my name ever again. Stop barking, don’t mention my name.”