Bosso wary of herentals threat

By Ngqwele Dube

Highlanders are not getting carried away by their win against Black Rhinos in the opening game of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and will not be underestimating new boys, Herentals in today’s league encounter at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu said while the win was a step in the right direction, it should not deceive them of the task ahead.

“We shouldn’t get too much heated up with this win (against Rhinos), it’s really nothing to me. I don’t think it’s a win that we would now make us talk and say we are going for the championship but of course it is a step in the right direction in terms of the project.

“It’s a positive result for the entire Highlanders family but let’s keep calm, let’s take it game by game and see what we can harvest from each game.

However, the desire is to keep the momentum and allow the boys freedom to express themselves and play with an open mind which I think is the most important thing,” he said.

Ndlovu said they won’t be taking Herentals lightly because there is little he knows about the team.

“We cannot talk about them coming from Division One because what I know now is they are a team playing in the PSL but the difficulty at this point is there is very little we know about opponents and all we will be basing on is our strengths, we just have to test our strengths now,” he said.

Highlanders team doctor, Hillary Tshuma said they have a clean bill of health with the exception of Charlton Siamalonga, with the rest of the players having trained during the week. Herentals lost to Ngezi Platinum FC 2-0 last week at Baobab Stadium as the students get to grips with playing in the big boys league.

The students’ seriousness was however, questioned when coach, Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva included 44-year-old club owner, Innocent Benza in the starting line-up. Benza, who, according to reports, did very little to justify his presence on the field and he was substituted for his son Tino Benza in the 78th minute.

Mutiwekuziva, told our Harare Bureau they were ready for the Bulawayo giants, adding he is fully aware of the stature of their opponents.

“It is in games like these, against the big teams, where stars are born. We have potential and at the moment we have no injury worries and everyone is looking forward to bounce back from that Ngezi defeat. We are well aware of the stature of the team we will be facing this weekend, but as a team we are ready and we will do our best,” said Mutiwekuziva.

In another PSL encounter scheduled for Bulawayo, Bulawayo Chiefs take on 2016 champions Caps United at Luveve Stadium this afternoon. Chiefs will be buoyed by their away draw against Yadah last week but will be aware that Caps is in a different mould and they would have to up their game if they are to entertain any thoughts of winning today’s match.

Amakhosi Amahle, as Chiefs are known, will be boosted by the return of players whose registration documents had not been in order resulting in their failure to play against Yadah. The newly promoted side had at their disposal only 14 of the 18 players they had taken to Harare last week after realising late they had not been granted their licences. Players who missed the match are strikers Dylan Chivandire and Hamadzashe Moyo, midfield pair of Talent Mandizadza and Brighton Manhire.

Although Chiefs officials were not available for comment, PSL communications officer, Kudzai Bare confirmed the registration of some of the club’s players had sailed through.

Speaking during the week, Chiefs technical analyst and fitness trainer, Thulani Sibanda said the clash against Caps won’t be an easy game.

Fixtures

Today: Herentals FC v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Ngezi Platinum (Gibbo), Dynamos v Shabanie Mine (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Caps United (Luveve) The Sunday Mail