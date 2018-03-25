Birth control pill for men

A male contraceptive pill has been developed which is effective, safe and does not harm sex drive, scientists have announced.

In what has been described as a “major step forward”, the drug was successfully tested on 83 men for a month for the first time.

So far, efforts to create a once-daily pill to mimic the mainstream female contraceptive have stalled because men metabolise and clear out the hormones it delivers too quickly.

It means temporary male contraception has relied on condoms alone, with the main hopes for future contraceptive developments resting on a long-acting injection or topical gel, both of which are also under development.

However, the new drug, called dimethandrolone undecanoate, or DMAU, includes a long-chain fatty acid which slows down the clearance, allowing just one dose to be taken each day.

Like the pill for women, the experimental pill combines activity of an androgen – a male hormone such as testosterone – and a progestin.

Investigators at the University of Washington Medical Centre in the United States tested three doses of DMAU – 100, 200 and 400mg – on 100 healthy men between 18 to 50-years-old, 83 of whom completed the study.

They were subject to blood sampling for hormone and cholesterol testing on the first and last days of the study.

At the highest dose of DMAU tested, 400mg, subjects showed “marked suppression” of levels of their testosterone and two hormones required for sperm production.

The results showed that the pill worked only if taken with food.

“Despite having low levels of circulating testosterone, very few subjects reported symptoms consistent with testosterone deficiency or excess,” said Professor Stephanie Page, senior investigator on the study.

“These promising results are unprecedented in the development of a prototype male pill.”

All groups taking DMAU experienced some weight gain as well as decreases in HDL (“good”) cholesterol.

However, all subjects passed their safety tests, including markers of liver and kidney function.