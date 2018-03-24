TZ reviews MDC Alliance pact

Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) will today review their participation in the MDC Alliance electoral pact.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, TZ president Jacob Ngarivhume said the party which kick-started their congress last night will decide whether to continue in the MDC or not.

“We are going to review our participation in the MDC Alliance as Transform Zimbabwe, the reason is that the executive and congress must ratify that decision by either endorsing it or not.

“We have had our own challenges; MDC Alliance is a big family so that comes with challenges.

“We understand the challenges we are facing but we are happy with the progress.

“There are some challenges we are going to explain to the people at the congress.”

However, Ngarivhume said he will advise the party to remain in the MDC Alliance up to the elections.

"We also want to launch our policy documents which we are going to present to the people of Zimbabwe, narrating what we are going to do to the people of Zimbabwe."