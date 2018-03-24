Teen quartet up for armed robbery

A gang of armed robbers comprising four teenagers that terrorised people in Epworth, stripping them naked and stealing their valuables have appeared in court.

Lincoln Pelekamoyo, 19, Tinashe Samanyanga, 19, Robert Pelekamoyo, 18, and Blessing Nyakumbi, 18, also have a pending armed robbery case at the Harare Magistrates’ [Courts before the same magistrate Tilda Mazhande who heard their previous matter.

Two of the teenagers, Pelekamoyo and Nyakumbi claimed that they were 17-year-olds and should be treated as minors by the court.

“The State is applying for the two accused persons to be sent for age estimation but her worship can note that when the same accused persons appeared before the same court more than a year ago they also claimed to be 17-year-olds,” prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa said.

They were remanded in custody to March 29, pending trial.

The complainants are Jonathan Katsande and Simon Chembare.

Gadzikwa alleged that on March 5, at around 9pm Katsande and Chembare were coming from Domboramwari Shopping Centre on their way home.

The court heard that Pelekamoyo and his accomplices hatched a plan to rob the complainants and waited in dark corners to pounce on their targets.

It was alleged that Pelekamoyo and Samanyanga suddenly appeared on the path Katsande and his friend were walking on.

They reportedly blocked Katsande and Chembare’s way before their two accomplices also appeared at the scene.

Pelekamoyo tripped Katsande and he fell to the ground while his satchel was forcibly grabbed away from him.

Pelakamoyo then stabbed Katsande with a knife twice on the head and withdrew the weapon pointing it on his ribs threatening to end the victim’s life if he resisted their demands.

Chembare was made to watch his friend getting attacked and when he tried to intervene he was tripped to the ground by Nyakumbi before being stabbed near the left eye.

The court heard that Chembare was stripped naked and his belongings and $35 were taken away from him before being left helpless on the scene.

They later filed police reports and on March 14, Pelekamoyo was spotted by Katsande in Mbare which led to his arrest.

After being interviewed he implicated his accomplices and led police officers to their locations leading to their arrests.

The total value of stolen property was $225 and nothing was recovered. Daily News