Tarumbwa defaults on maintenance again

By Yemurai Ushamba

Chicken Inn Football Club striker Obadiah Tarumbwa will appear in court once again early next month for alleged failure to pay maintenance for the upkeep of his two children.

Tarumbwa, in arrears of $6 120, will appear in court on April 6.

He was ordered by the High Court to pay $200 for the upkeep of his two children, Caroline and Joshua, in March 2015.

The money was varied upwards to $316 at the Bulawayo magistrates’ court, after his ex-wife complained that he was not looking after his children.

According to the papers seen by the Chronicle, Tarumbwa has been defaulting paying maintenance since 2016.

In January and February 2018 Tarumbwa only paid $200.

The papers show that his ex-wife Patience is applying for a garnishee order.

In September 2016 Tarumbwa was sentenced to five months in prison for maintenance arrears amounting to $543 for the month of June and July during the same year. The sentence was wholly suspended on condition that he paid $543 by October 30, 2016. The Chronicle