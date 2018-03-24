‘Solve cash crisis to stabilise economy’

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

Former Simba Makoni top ally Harry Peter Wilson who recently formed his own party, the Democratic Opposition Party (DOP) has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to solve the on-going cash crisis if he was sincere about stabilising the economy.

This comes after long queues in the second largest city have been growing in the past few weeks.

While Mnangagwa’s government has claimed to have signed several mega deals with various foreign countries in his first 100 days in office, the financial situation in the country has remained subdued with cash crisis blighting his economic revival efforts.

“When ED ascended to the office, a lot of Zimbabweans were very hopeful for a better future,” Wilson said.

“He came promising so much by his administration. But so far nothing materialistic is on the table.”

Wilson said it is sad that up to date the cash crisis has persisted with long-suffering Zimbabweans sleeping in bank queues to withdraw cash as little as $20.

“Mnangagwa is proud, he is bragging all over about the turnaround of the economy which some of us are not seeing.

“We only hear and read about it in the media, it’s all propaganda but on the ground, the story is different,” he said.

“What this chap (Mnangagwa) should realise is that the same people who are sleeping in bank queues are the same who are supposed to vote for him.

“People are tired of promises, fake promises for that matter.

“Why not solve the cash crisis first then we can talk about development in the country.

“People want tangible things,” Wilson said.

The opposition leader said Mnangagwa should translate talk into action.

“We cannot tell the world Zimbabwe is open for business yet we have a banking system that is in shambles.

“How can an investor survive on $20 a day?

“We must be realistic on the path of transformation of our economy if we want to sustainable economic.” Daily News