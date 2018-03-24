Minister misled nation on new radio station

Minister of Information Simon Khaya Moyo surreptitiously licenced a radio station Khuluma FM in Bulawayo without calling for public applications or hearings, Parliament heard this week.

Khuluma FM belongs to the ZBC. Magwegwe MP Anele Ndebele told Parliament that it is for that reason that “this side of the House has been clamouring for the amendment of the Broadcasting Act.

“I do not see any other reason why ZBC should have a fourth radio station when they are already under immense pressure to maintain what they already have in their stable.

“I repeat…Speaker, it is not lost to us on this side of the House that the minister has surreptitiously added that radio station in the ZBC stable in order to frustrate us during election time.

“That militates against the spirit of the new dispensation wherein our president is on record as stating that we need nothing else but a free and fair election and that Khuluma FM is totally against that spirit.

“It is on that basis that I request the very Minister who misled the House yesterday to bring in a Ministerial Statement so that we interrogate the reasons why he added a fourth station under the Zimpapers or ZBC stable. Daily News