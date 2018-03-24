Minister defends Posa, Aippa

By Blessings Mashaya

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has defended Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (Aippa) and the Public Order and Security Act (Posa) saying the two laws will not impede the holding of free and fair elections.

Ziyambi told the National Assembly this week during debate on the Electoral Amendment Bill that Zimbabwe is not the only country with such kind of laws and it is not specific to elections.

MDC MP for Mabvuku Tafara James Maridadi was concerned about Posa and Aippa.

“We believe that these are not electoral related legislations per se. They are of general application.

“Posa pertains to the way that we conduct ourselves and we have equivalent legislation in many countries and this is a legislation that is not specific to elections but, it is available in most countries.”

Aippa was introduced a decade ago by the former minister of Information Jonathan Moyo and has been used selectively.

The law was used in the banning of the Daily News in September 2003, and persecution of journalists working for the private media.

Ziyambi also added people in the Diaspora and prisoners will be not be allowed to vote.

“I would like to say that even those that are in the Diaspora, the law is very clear that our voting is in a particular polling station.

“What it means is that even if you are in Zimbabwe, in Mutare and voting is taking place; your constituency is in Bulawayo, on voting day you will not be able to exercise your vote. So, similarly if you are not in your particular polling station on polling day, you cannot exercise your right to vote.

“I would like to say that our system of voting is residents based. What it means is that because it is residents based, there have been calls that some people who are in prison, some in hospital should be allowed to vote.

“When we go and register, the Constitution allows in Section 157, that an Electoral Act be provided for that specifying the registration qualifications to say that you are supposed to register in this particular place.

“Now, if we speak of people who are in prison and those that are in hospitals, particularly those that are in prisons, I think we cannot extend that right.

“They have ceded their right by virtue of being criminals and we think that we cannot extend that right to prisoners when we are even not extending the right to those that are in the Diaspora.”

Ziyambi further said, “There were also issues to deal with the media coverage on elections.

“We believe that the Electoral Act adequately provides for equal access for political parties to the broadcast media and I think members can go to Section 160 G of the Act on access to public media.

“….Maridadi was concerned about fees for accreditation purposes and we believe that this practice is noble.

“It also capacitates Zec to carry out their work and we do not see any reason why it should be done away with.” Daily News