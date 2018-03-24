MDC Alliance rally in Murehwa – PICTURES

Opposition MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa addresses supporters in Murehwa at an MDC Alliance rally. Several other speakers from the MDC Alliance lined up to address.

Former Zanu PF MP Kudakwashe Bhasikiti was also a guest speaker at the rally in Murehwa.

Meanwhile it appears one of the MDC Alliance partners, Transform Zimbabwe’s Jacob Ngarivhume is having second thoughts about participating in the Alliance.

“We are going to review our participation in the MDC Alliance as Transform Zimbabwe, the reason is that the executive and congress must ratify that decision by either endorsing it or not.

“We have had our own challenges; MDC Alliance is a big family so that comes with challenges. We understand the challenges we are facing but we are happy with the progress.

“There are some challenges we are going to explain to the people at the congress.”