Man drinks prophet ‘holy water’, dies

By Whinsley Masara

A man from Lupane died after drinking ‘holy water’that his mother got from a prophet to assist him to get employment, police confirmed.

Thembelani Sibanda (48) of Ndamuleni village, under Chief Mabhikwa was given the water by his mother, Ms Eddy Ndlovu (69), on Monday afternoon and died on Tuesday. A police source said they suspected poisoning.

A source close to the family said: “After drinking the water, he immediately started complaining of stomach cramps and he started vomiting. Within a few minutes his neck had swelled.”

“Family members and neighbours rushed him to St Luke’s Mission Hospital where he was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.”

The source said after treatment, Sibanda was referred back to St Luke’s Mission Hospital but died on the way.

“He passed on at Mbembesi Bridge along Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road and the body was taken to St Luke’s Mission Hospital mortuary for post mortem,” said the source.

Matabeleland North Police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident saying investigations were underway.

“We are investigating a case of sudden death of a man who died after allegedly drinking some holy water that he was given by his mother. The man complained of stomach pains, began to vomit and his neck got swollen. He died the following day.

“We await post mortem results to ascertain the cause of his death,” she said. The Chronicle