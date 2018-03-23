Zanu PF sets primary elections rules

Zanu PF yesterday announced rules governing its primary elections giving a special waiver on war veterans, and also threatening to expel any candidates who will try to campaign alone without their rivals within the party.

Making the announcement after an extraordinary politburo meeting in Harare that was chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said for anyone to stand as an independent candidate in local government, national assembly or senatorial elections they should have served in the party organs for at least five years.

“For one to stand as a councillor one must be a registered voter, 18 years and above and must have been in the district (province for the national assembly) effectively for more than five years and must be a fully paid member of the party and must have adequate political, cultural and economic knowledge of the affairs of the country to enable him to debate,” said Khaya Moyo.

After the military takeover, that resulted in Mnangagwa toppling Mugabe as the Zanu PF leader, several military generals retired and are now accommodated in the politburo, most of who have not been members of the ruling party organs but are likely to benefit from the waiver on war veterans.

“All war veterans wishing to stand are encouraged to do so and they will be a waiver on them on the requirements,” said Khaya Moyo.

He also said seniority in the party will also be determined by the current position in the party structures.

Although yet to announce the dates for the primary elections, Khaya Moyo said the politburo advised anyone wishing to contest to hold their horses or risk disqualification.

The country goes for elections between June and July this year and most aspiring candidates in both Zanu PF and opposition parties have hit the ground running, meeting and mingling with party structures in constituencies or wards they are eying.

“There shall be disqualifications for decampaigning, they should be penalties…those who stand as independent candidates after losing the primary elections would have automatically expelled themselves from the party,” said Khaya Moyo.

In defining new rules that have turned Zanu PF primary elections upside down this year, Khaya Moyo said all those wishing to contest in the primaries, would do so openly.

“All contesting provincial and district candidates will be recused from running the elections as that will be deemed as conflict of interest. They shall be no imposition of candidates whatsoever. Aspiring candidates will be expected to campaign as a team and move together.

“People will listen and then decide. No one will be going it alone and this has been done to curb corruption and vote buying,” said Khaya Moyo. DailyNews