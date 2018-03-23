New Range Rover offers extraordinary comfort

By Tinashe Makichi

Reflecting its unrivalled heritage, the New Range Rover takes design, comfort and craftsmanship to extraordinary new heights.

As striking on the outside as it is refined within, its performance and capability is peerless.

Exemplary levels of comfort and technology bring car fanatics to a heightened sense of effortless sophistication and a truly first-class travel experience.

Range Rover has always been synonymous with supreme refinement, capability and distinctive design cues such as its signature floating roofline, continuous waistline and lower accent graphic.

A more spacious interior together with executive rear seating offers a level of comfort for driver and passengers. Its powertrain combines ultimate refinement with exceptional efficiency.

Whilst a new level of technology, including LED lighting, the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, full colour head-up display and seven-mode terrain response with ‘comfort’ mode delivers an even more luxurious driving experience.

“We haven’t set out to re-imagine Range Rover, we’ve simply made it better,” said Jaguar Land Rover.

The vehicle’s all-round exterior LED lighting is standard. Designed to last the lifetime of the vehicle, LED lights are more energy-efficient and the quality of light produced is closer to daylight conditions, so driving at night becomes less tiring.

Off-road driving is assured and precise, thanks to All Wheel Drive. Electronic air suspension helps deliver an even more confident off-road experience as you can raise the vehicle by some 75mm.

You can tow up to 3 500kg with consummate ease and a suite of specific optional technologies such as Advanced Tow Assist ensures you can drive, manoeuvre and park with the least amount of fuss.

From power and sheer driving pleasure to fuel economy and refinement, there is a range of engines available including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid. Each has been optimised with comfort and dynamic modes to cater for all needs.

All engines are equipped with smart regenerative charging. With a sublime and beautifully appointed interior, Range Rover takes luxury to even greater heights. Rear seats now have increased recline and all seats have deeper cushioning for greater comfort, whilst optional 10 inch Rear Seat Entertainment with Touchscreens ensure passengers also enjoy optimum levels of entertainment.

New veneers and trim finishers further enhance the sense of unmatched refinement. With its floating roof, continuous waistline and lower accents, Range Rover’s silhouette is recognised around the world.

Those commanding looks have been given an even more contemporary profile.

An all-new front grille signals a more prominent appearance, whilst the clamshell bonnet, formed of a single sheet of aluminium, is now smoother and longer to augment the vehicle’s more formal, upright profile. The front bumper including vent finishers, side vent graphics, side accent graphics and integrated exhausts help advance the vehicle’s effortless design.

A choice of Atlas or Satin body-coloured side graphics, optional design packs and new wheel designs add further appeal, while striking Pixel-laser headlights and rear LED lights reinforce the vehicle‘s distinctive features.

No matter how far you travel in a Range Rover, you‘ll always arrive as refreshed as when you set out. It’s not where you go, it’s how you get there.

Refinement is everywhere you look and in everything you touch; nothing exemplifies this better than the new rear Executive Class seating, standard on Autobiography. As with the front, the rear also features wider seats with deeper cushioning.

The rear executive class seats take this to another level. When lowered, a power deployable centre console with premium veneer finishers and clever stowage solutions integrates seamlessly with the two outer passenger seats, creating a luxury four seat environment.

And at the touch of a button, Extreme Passenger Seat Away will adjust the front passenger seat forward to maximise the rear passenger’s space and forward visibility, whilst the extended recline and integrated side cushions mean the passenger can adjust their seat into their optimum position.The Herald