Epoupa boost for DeMbare

By Tadious Manyepo and Mukudzei Chingwere

Dynamos have received a timely boost ahead of their crucial Castle Lager Premiership tie against Shabanie at Rufaro on Sunday as chief striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba is now available for selection.

The Cameroonian missed the Glamour Boys’ 0-1 away defeat to Chicken Inn last week after he refused to travel demanding the club to first pay him his dues.

Tawanda Macheka took over the gunman’s role in his absence.

The Cameroonian striker is owed over $16 000 in signing-on fees and other allowances.

And he hinted earlier this week he could be forced to pack his bags and return home to be with his family than wait on empty DeMbare promises.

But the striker is now in line to play for the Harare giants after a deal was struck between the team’s executive and the player’s manager Gilbert Sengwe yesterday.

“At the moment I cannot say the deal is done but I can confirm that Dynamos have promised to table something tangible in a meeting we are having with them,’’ he said.

“It is very important for the player to be taking part, especially starting this weekend, because he has been training.

“I hope and trust that the team will deliver for him to play against Shabanie Mine.

“The player has been suffering as he has a family to feed back home but then if they cannot pay him he will have to leave.’’

He dismissed reports linking the Cameroonian player to CAPS United and Ngezi Platinum saying the striker will return to Cameroon if his relationship with DeMbare collapses.

The development is more than sweet news for Dynamos stand-in coach Biggie Zuze who is holding fort in Lloyd Mutasa’s absence.

Mutasa is away in Zambia with the Warriors.

“Ntouba is a great player and an important part of Dynamos. We needed him against Chicken Inn as we created a lot of chances which found no takers.

“The way we missed chances is not good and there is no doubt he can deliver as he also played a pivotal role for us last season.

“The executive are working flat out to have him back in the fold. We hope we will have him soon. We need him against Shabanie as I am confident he will provide that missing link”.

Shabanie showed nerves of steel in posting an impressive 1-0 victory in Match Day one against Triangle at Mandava last weekend.

Coach Takesure Chiragwi acknowledged there is still glamour at the Harare giants despite their false start.

“Dynamos are a big institution and their name makes everyone in Zimbabwe and other countries tremble, even those who have been to Rufaro to play them, or see them in action, will tell you that.

“Before the game Dynamos is untouchable and unmatched but when the game starts we all become equal, the field of play makes us equal.

“Before the game starts, Dynamos are too big an opponent but when the referee blows the first whistle it will not be about reputation but what you do on the day which decides who wins.

“We played our first game and won which gives the guys here a lot of confidence going into our biggest game away from home.

“But the fact that Dynamos lost their first match makes the game even more difficult for us, Dynamos are a team which cannot afford to lose their first two matches in succession so they will do their best to win against us.

“But our preparations are going on well and the guys are motivated, raring to go and psyched up to collect more points,’’ said Chiragwi. The Herald