Bosso to test newboys Herentals’ fire power

By Ricky Zililo

Bulawayo giants Highlanders will be out to maintain their momentum when they take on newly promoted Herentals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Black Rhinos, getting their goals from wingers Godfrey Makaruse and Gabriel Nyoni. Herentals on the other end lost 2-0 away to championship favourites Ngezi Platinum Stars.Coach Madinda Ndlovu spoke about the importance of keeping the fire burning.

“The most difficult thing is that we know very little about our opponents, which means we will have to base on our strengths.

“We mustn’t get too heated up by the win against Black Rhinos. Our desire is to try to keep the momentum, keep the boys with an open mind so that they express themselves and enjoy their game,” said Ndlovu.

Highlanders’ strength is in their ability to move the ball around and quick breaks.

Bosso will be without injured central defender Charlton Siamalonga, giving Tendai Ndlovu who came in the first game against Rhinos, another opportunity to prove his worth.

Tendai was a little bit jittery against Rhinos, pumping the ball upfront instead of building from the back, something his coach wants the seasoned defender to improve on.New boy McClive Phiri is another player who is expected to have a positive influence for Highlanders. The rightback who enjoys overlapping has a brilliant technique in terms of sending in perfect deliveries into the box.

Phiri is also capable of creating scoring opportunities for himself. The Chronicle