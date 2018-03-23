Alleged forex looter blames client, goes to court

A Harare trader whose name was listed among people who looted and externalised foreign currency has filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking to block his arrest and prosecution.

Prosecution is imminent for all those who externalised funds in violation of the laws of the country.

Mr Tavaona Chamboko of Ligi Bakery Products said he made payments outside Zimbabwe in respect of flour that he imported on behalf of another trader.

He stands accused of externalising $66 000. Mr Chamboko argued in his papers that there was proof that the flour was delivered to his client.

The client, Mr Isaac Nyakonda, is said to have received the consignments and kept the import documents.

In the urgent chamber application, in which President Mnangagwa was cited as second respondent, Mr Chamboko is seeking an order directing the police to accompany him to Mr Nyakonda to recover the relevant import documents.

Mr Chamboko seeks an order compelling Mr Nyakonda to pay $1 700 for the process involved in retrieving the missing import documents. — The Herald