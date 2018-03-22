Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Manchester United striker to leave Old Trafford club

By Simon Stone | BBC Sport |

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to leave Manchester United imminently. Although there has been no announcement from United, it is understood manager Jose Mourinho has agreed to release Ibrahimovic from his present deal which expires on 30 June.

It is not known where Ibrahimovic is going but there has been intense speculation recently that he will join Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic, 36, joined United from Paris St-German in 2016.

The former Sweden forward scored 29 goals in 53 appearances for the Old Trafford side but does not appear to have fully recovered from the cruciate ligament injury he sustained against Anderlecht last April.

It has recently been suggested that he could come out of international retirement for this summer’s World Cup.

Earlier this month Mourinho had said that Ibrahimovic would be likely to leave at the end of the season.

However, it now appears as though he has already played his last game for the club.

The 36-year-old striker, who re-signed with United on a one-year deal in August, returned to action in November after a serious knee injury.

But he has only made seven appearances since and has not featured since the Premier League draw against Burnley on 26 December.

“We all think it is his last season at Manchester United,” Mourinho said on 2 March.

“I think he won the right to choose his life, his future, such an amazing player and an amazing career.

“Only that awful injury in the wrong moment broke a fantastic couple of seasons he could and should have with us.”