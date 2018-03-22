West Ham give lifetime bans to pitch invaders at Burnley game

West Ham United have given lifetime bans to five supporters who invaded the pitch during the team’s 3-0 defeat by Burnley at London Stadium. Several fans have also been banned for life for throwing coins or objects “with intent to injure or harm”.

Hammers joint-owner David Sullivan was hit by a coin as fans protested in front of the directors’ box.

The club said it had taken “swift and decisive action” after acts of “severe violence and physical aggression”.

It expects to issue further bans for attempted pitch invasions and violence before the next home game against fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton on 31 March.

Vice-chairman Karren Brady apologised for the events on 10 March, calling it “one of the most painful days” in the club’s history.

“We take a zero tolerance approach to any form of violence that endangers the welfare of others, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for all spectators,” said the Premier League club in a statement.

The Hammers have struggled since moving from Upton Park to the former Olympic Stadium in August 2016, winning 12 and losing 13 of their 33 home league matches there.

David Moyes’ team are two points and one place above the relegation zone.

Tighter safety and security measures, including an increased police presence, will be in operation for the visit of Southampton.

London Stadium’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which includes representatives from the club, police, Newham council, and stadium owners and operators, announced the decision after an emergency meeting last week.

It also warned that future trouble could lead to closures. BBC