Sex scandal cop dates girl (13), arrested

By Whinsley Masara

A police officer who was transferred from Tsholotsho to Jotsholo following a sex scandal in 2015, has been arrested for allegedly sleeping with a 13- year-old girl. A police source said Constable Pisirai Choenda allegedly detained the 13- year old overnight.

Investigation revealed that the two were having an affair.

“The girl’s parents discovered that she was not in her bedroom during the night. The alert parents then caught her as she attempted to sneak back into her bedroom at around 5AM.

“When they interrogated her, she revealed that she was coming from her boyfriend Cst Choenda who stays a few houses away from theirs at Jotsholo Township. She also confessed that she had sex with Cst Choenda,”said the source.

The source said the matter was reported to the police leading to Cst Choenda’s arrest.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said yesterday that the matter had not yet reached her office.Cst Choenda was transferred from Tsholotsho Police Station to Jotsholo in 2016 after a villager attacked him for allegedly sleeping with his wife.

Mr Quiet Ncube of Sontamba village allegedly bundled Cst Choenda into his 18-seater commuter omnibus and drove to Tsholotsho District Hospital where he rained blows on the officer.

Witnesses said Ncube suspected Choenda was sleeping with his wife, Princess Mpofu. The Chronicle