Herald report on Mugabes admitting externalising money exposes Mnangagwa

Dear Editor,

The Herald Editor must have been excited thinking that he was exposing former President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Comrade Robert Mugabe and former First Lady Grace Mugabe with the story titled “Mugabe admits to externalising funds” published in the 22 February 2018 issue of the newspaper.

While that exposure is useful information, it is an exposure of the personality of Emmerson Mnangagwa, who left out some names from the list whose publication he caused recently. The world will now be asking “who else was left out”?

Importantly, how does Emmerson Mnangagwa hope to fight corruption when he has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he protects the corrupt? Shall we believe anything he has said before as he sought to win the hearts of Zimbabweans? Who is Emmerson Mnangagwa trying to fool?

I have said it a few times that this Emmerson Mnangagwa is dull, and the people of Zimbabwe, irrespective of political affiliation, must show him we have been fooled well enough, and cannot be fooled anymore by Zanu PF leaders.

Even Zanu PF members themselves must realise that their leader is a scam and consider replacing him as their Presidential candidate. In developed countries, such cover up of corruption is something that would cause a President to resign, but knowing as we do that Comrade Mnangagwa will not do that, let us help him by voting him out in the coming elections.

He is too old to manage the affairs of the country. People are forced to retire at 65 years because their capacity is failing and they need a break, so why should there be an exception for Comrade Mnangagwa.

After publication of the admission by the Mugabes, we want the Herald to publish more names of the Zanu PF heavyweights who externalised funds.

Kennedy Kaitano