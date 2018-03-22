Chidakwa, Gudyanga to be jointly prosecuted

By Tarisai Machakaire

Civil Service Commission permanent secretary Francis Pedzana Gudyanga and ex-minister Walter Chidakwa will now be prosecuted jointly in a $29 000 corruption charge.

Chidakwa and Gudyanga initially appeared in court separately until yesterday when prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa successfully applied for the cases to be merged.

Chidakwa is being accused of appointing Gudyanga as a lone board member at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) and allocated him sitting allowances.

The case was remanded to April 30 pending finalisation of investigations.

The complainant is the State represented by general manager MMCZ.

Sometime in December 2013, MMCZ dissolved its board and Gudyanga was then appointed chairperson to September 2016.

Chidakwa allegedly showed favour and appointed Gudyanga to act as the sole MMCZ board member until 2016.

The court heard that MMCZ Act Chapter 21:04 says a board must comprise a minimum of six members and maximum of 10.

It is alleged that between December 2013 and September 2016, Gudyanga corruptly claimed and received board fees and sitting allowances of $28 910 from MMCZ.

The money was not due to Gudyanga as MMCZ had no board during the period in question and he reportedly extended favours to himself contrary to his duty as a public officer. DailyNews