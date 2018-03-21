ZPC Kariba courts trouble

By Ricky Zililo

ZPC Kariba are likely to be the first team to be sanctioned by the Premier Soccer League for bringing the game of football into disrepute for failing to fulfil their match against FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium last Saturday.

Shocking details have also emerged that the electricity generators boycott of the game was premeditated as they didn’t bother to collect licences for their players ahead of the season’s kickoff.

All the Premiership sides, save for ZPC Kariba, sent their representatives to collect their licences from the capital.

Sources told Chronicle Sport that the league isn’t amused by ZPC Kariba, with questions already being asked whether they will power their way through the season.

The sources are suspecting that power-wrangles within ZPC were at play and influenced the team’s decision to not to play.

“The league will certainly act on ZPC Kariba because besides bringing the game of football into disrepute, the league has a sponsor to protect. Besides, it seems that ZPC Kariba never intended to play their opening match against FC Platinum as they didn’t pick up their player licences.

“There are also rumours that there are power wars at play, with news that some top brass had said the team should travel to Harare but others defied the directive. It won’t be a surprise if you see changes at the club,” said a source.ZPC Kariba’s behaviour is synonymous with that of defunct Amazulu which caused lots of controversies in their last seasons in the league.

The former champions, Amazulu and Motor Action were respectively relegated from the topflight in 2005 and 2013.

During their last seasons Amazulu had refused to play Sporting Lions, Motor Action and Njube Sundowns on Saturdays citing religious beliefs.

Already set to lose three points, ZPC Kariba could have set themselves in a tight spot, as the set of points may haunt them in the survival race.

ZPC Kariba did not respond to questions sent to them on why they decided not to fulfil their FC Platinum “home” fixtures.

Meanwhile, the PSL on Monday said they were waiting for the match commissioner, the referee’s reports as well as ZPC Kariba’s written explanation before taking action. The Chronicle