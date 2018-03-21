Young comedian on the rise

By Vongai Mbara

Rising comedian Tinaye Wayne Chiketa has become a regular face at comedy shows and he is promising to become the next big thing in the genre.

The 23-year-old University of Zimbabwe student overcame adversity to become a fast-rising comic star and is certainly herding towards greatness.

While the local comedy industry has registered growth in leaps and bounds over the past years, the sector still largely lacks participation of rising stars.

With barely two years in the industry, Tinaye earned a nomination for best outstanding comedian at the 2018 National Arts Merit Awards.

Tinaye is a talented star who speaks mostly about his personal life and other things that people deal with on a day-to-day basis.

“In my stand-up shows, I like talking about myself and sharing my experiences. I am a young man still trying to figure out life and I like sharing my struggles from college life, personal relationships and life in general,” said Tinaye.

His love for comedy started when he was s a little boy, but it was only in 2016 when he decided to take it to the next level.

“I love making people laugh. It is therapeutic to me. Growing up I was a very funny kid always cracking jokes. I am so lucky to have a very supportive family. My dad even took me for acting classes because he saw how passionate I was. I decided to do it professionally in 2016,” he said.

Tinaye said he is inspired by America’s funny man Kevin Hart and he would want to venture into acting.

“I grew up watching a lot of comedy and seeing comic craft really inspired me. Kevin Hart inspires me a lot because just like him I have started with comedy and I want to venture into acting as well. I also look up to other comedians like Trevor Noah who have become household names all over the world,” he said.

Tinaye was one of the supporting act to perform at US-based Zimbabwean comedian Alfred Kainga’s homecoming comedy night alongside Q and Long John.

“I have a lot on my plate. I am a marketing student and in between I am hosting weddings and doing comedy. Every Tuesday I perform at the roof top at Travel Plaza. We call it ‘Chipiri Comedy Nights’ and it is a platform for upcoming comedians to come and showcase as well,” he said.

Tinaye said he is optimistic that he is headed in the right direction.

“I am certainly heading for greatness. I am surrounded by great minds like Prince Noble who are helping me. I feel like I will never go wrong with such amazing people believing in me. The Herald