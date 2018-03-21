Vusa Blaqs in sexual abuse storm

By Bongani Ndlovu

Award-winning videographer Vusa Blaqs is caught up in a sexual abuse storm after he lashed out at a scriptwriter Amanda Ranganawa because of her complaint about sexual advances from filmmakers.

Ranganawa had blown the whistle on Mirazvo Productions directors Michael and Shem Zemura whom she accused of sexually exploiting females during their various productions. She accused the production crew of deliberately setting her up with Michael who made sexual advances at her for the use of one of her scripts.

After Ranganawa gave an insight to the media on life at the hands of the Zemura brothers who produced the series Muchaneta, Blaqs decided to send out a voice note where he suggested that Ranganawa was a mere object of sexual pleasure whose rant could cause problems in the industry.

He said she was beautiful and needed to get used to sexual advances from men in the industry. He also said there was nothing amiss as a lot of men wanted to be intimate with her including himself and questioned why she wanted to be popular by using her private parts.

The voice note was leaked on social media and thereafter, people, especially women, came out baying for Blaqs’ blood saying he was an abuser in the industry.

A debate ensued on Zimbo Live’s Facebook page where United Kingdom-based musicians Sisa Senkosi chaired a discussion during which Ranganawa spoke at length on the issue with people like comedian Q Dube and socialite Bren Mupa venting their anger at Blaqs.

Said political and social analyst Maynard Manyowa: “He (Blaqs) seems to believe that making sexual advances without consent is not sexual harassment.

He calls it drama and says people who complain about inappropriate sexual contact must leave the industry.“His views are part of the reason we have a destructive rape culture. A woman goes to work on a set – she is expected to deal with unsolicited sexual contact because she is pretty and the director has a manhood.”

After a day of being chastised by people, Blaqs apologised for his comments.

“I’m sorry that I offended a lot of people with the voice note that leaked yesterday. Listening back, I realise how stupid and demeaning those comments were and I’m really sorry.

“I’m grateful to people in my team and my three sisters and friends who reached out to correct me. I’m human. I’m learning. I promise to do better and I know my mother is not proud of me right now! As a professional in this industry, I’ve worked with so many talented sisters and I’ve always been very respectful. So I’m sorry for letting you and myself down. I have reached out to Amanda and apologised. Please forgive me too,” posted Blaqs on his Facebook page.

But even after his apology, some women including former model, Bren Mupa, still could not forgive him. “This is not the first time you have demeaned a woman. Two weeks back, you were on about Cindy Munyavi right? You need to change your mindset as we refuse to have a Harvey Weinstein in the industry,” wrote Mupa. The Chronicle