Play mocks Grace Mugabe

By Bridget Mananavire

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe has become the centre of mockery in the hyped theatrical play Operation Restore Regasi, set for Harare next week.

Scenes from the promotional video portray Grace as the crazy woman who insulted people leading to her husband’s downfall.

The video even has subtitles describing Grace’s “character” and power and the role Mugabe played.

The words; “She was untouchable, she insulted everyone, her husband watched and enjoyed until the military intervened,” flash on the screen as an actress depicting Grace walks like a boss on stage.

“Tanga tisingade kuti politics dzisvike padzakasvika apa, asi ndakataura inini kuti kusina mai hakuendwi. (We did not want politics to get to that stage, but I said it home is where the mother is).”

“Kazembe Kazembe uyu aripano uyu, Kazembe Kazembe wakandinyenga iwe uchitaura zvisina maturo (Kazembe Kazembe is here, he made a move on me talking nonsense), I said you stop it!”

In another scene Mugabe is seen talking on the phone to President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Grace paces up and down.

“Emmerson, fembera fembera kuti urikutaura nani (Emmerson, guess who you are talking to),” Mugabe’s character says.

On the wall is a picture of Mugabe while army personnel read the riot act to a Mugabe sitting on the sofa.

The play also covers the part where former Zanu PF youth league boss Kudzanai Chipanga wore the jersey that became known as the “apolojersy”, apologising.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces descended on Harare on November 15, taking over key institutions.

A few days later after intense negotiation, street marches and the start of an impeachment process Mugabe resigned.

Mnangagwa was sworn in as president on November 24.

According to the producer, Charles Munganasa, the title Operation Restore Regasi was taken from the way the former Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga pronounces words including the intervention.

The play is set to be showcased at Theatre in the Park from March 28 to 30. DailyNews