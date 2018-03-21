Muchada acting Service Commission chair

President Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Margaret Muchada as acting chairperson of the Service Commission, replacing long-serving senior civil servant Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah. The announcement was made by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda in a statement yesterday.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda has announced the appointment by His Excellency, the President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Dr Mary Margaret Muchada as acting Chairperson of the Service Commission until further notice,” read the statement issued by Acting Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Mr Regis Chikowore.

“Dr Muchada’s appointment follows the retirement of Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah as Chairman of the Service Commission. The appointment takes immediate effect.”

Dr Muchada had been deputy chairperson of the Service Commission since June 2014. She joined the service in 1980 as Senior Research Officer in the Department of Research and Planning in the then Ministry of Manpower Planning and Development.

She was promoted to the position of under-secretary in the same ministry. In 1985, she was promoted to deputy secretary in the then Prime Minister’s Office for Policy Research and Analysis. She was appointed secretary for Information, Posts and Telecommunications in 1994.

In 2000, Dr Muchada was appointed Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Italy and permanent representative to the United Nations Organisations in Rome before being appointed Ambassador to Belgium.

Dr Nzuwah has been chairperson of the Service Commission for some years that was later renamed the Service Commission in the new Constitution.