Mashava promoted to Major-General

By Abigail Mawonde

President Mnangagwa has promoted Zimbabwe Defence Forces Brigadier-General Grey Mashava to the rank of Major-General. The President also appointed Major-General Mashava as Senior Principal Director in the Office of Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired )and Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs.

The promotion is with effect from March 10.

ZDF public relations director Colonel Overson Mugwisi announced the development in a statement to The Herald yesterday.

“His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has in terms of Section 15(1)(b) of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) promoted Brigadier-General Grey Mashava to the substantive rank of Major-General with effect from 10 March 2018,” he said.

“The Major-General has also been appointed the Senior Principal Director in the Office of the Honourable Vice President and Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs with effect from the same date.”

Col Mugwisi said during the investiture ceremony yesterday, the Commander Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda acknowledged that Major-General Mashava’s promotion had come as a result of hard work, diligence and dedication towards his service duties.

He said General Sibanda encouraged Major-General Mashava to continue working hard since elevation to a higher rank came with greater responsibilities.

Major-General Mashava thanked General Sibanda for facilitating his promotion by President Mnangagwa.

He promised to work hard in his new positions.

The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo, Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Elson Moyo and Chief of Staff Service Personnel and Logistics, Major-General Martin Chedondo attended the investiture. The Herald