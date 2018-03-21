‘He murdered my daughter . . . married her sister’

A UK based woman is not on talking terms with her daughter who is married to leader of the Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) party accusing the pair of poisoning her young daughter.

Auxilia Josam, 53, says she is angry at her daughter Thelma Takaedza, 34, and son-in-law Blessing Kasiyamhuru for the death of her young daughter Alexis, who was Kasiyamhuru’s wife.

Kasiyamhuru and Alexis have a three and a half-year-old son, Malachi, and Blessing and Thelma got married just three months after the deceased’s death.

Blessing and Thelma have a four-month-old baby, Mordechai and they stay in South Africa.

According to Auxilia, who has been in UK for 18 years and failed to attend Alexis’ funeral after her death on March 14, 2016, Alexis was a promising and God-fearing child who, unlike Thelma, wanted to live in peace with others.

“Mwanangu, ndinonzwa kupererwa kuti ko Thelma akaita zvakadai sei. Thelma and Blessing poisoned my child for political gain because Kasiyamhuru is into rituals that demand that he sheds blood.

“When Alexis got sick, Thelma called me achinyepa that Alexis had malaria,” said Auxilia.

In her narrative, Auxilia said Thelma later said the reason why Alexis had fallen sick is because she had been poisoned by her aunt, one Mai Victor, who stays in Chinhoyi.

“Tete Mai Victor havana hutsinye! Thelma and Blessing killed my daughter. On the day she died, Thelma called me around 01:00Hrs achiti mwana afa and I asked what had happened. Information I got is that these people did not take Alexis to hospital when she consumed the poison they gave her, vaimuchengetera mumba instead of taking her to hospital.

“There has not been any post mortem that was carried out by the doctors and the whole family does not know what happened. Thelma and Blessing did not even want mourners to see Alexis’ body because she was now darker. My daughter was light in complexion,” she added.The mother of two blamed her late husband’s brother Kurauone Takaedza who stays in St. Mary’s, Chitungwiza for accepting Thelma’s lobola three months after Alexis’ death.

Added Auxilia: “Muramu wangu Kurauone ndiye akatambira mari hanzi yeroora ra Thelma just three months after Alexis’ death. Shuwa ungaite mukwasha kaviri muimba imwe chete here?

“They were not supposed to receive the lobola, but it seems Kurauone was given money by Blessing. As I kept contacting Thelma and Blessing for answers, they were no longer responding to my messages that is why I resorted to sending messages on Blessing’s Facebook wall.”Auxilia failed to attend Alexis’ funeral as she has not been to Zimbabwe for 18 years now because her papers have not been approved by Britain’s Home Office.

When H-Metro contacted Blessing to answer to the allegations, he said he was praying for his mother-in-law so that God forgives her of the malicious statements she is making.

Blessing further said he actually married Thelma after the recommendation of his mother-in-law for the sake of Malachi.

“I pray that the Lord forgives her because she is involved in the sharing of ignorance with people. What I know from the post-mortem is that doctors said Alexis died of cardiac arrest after suffering from malaria. She was my wife and I loved her so much. I was very close to both Alexis and Thelma.

“We have no control over death as human beings,” said Blessing.The ZIPP leader also gave a catalogue of Auxilia’s failures in life describing her as “a drunkard, failed and bitter mother who abandoned her children when they were young”.

“She is bitter. When Alexis was alive she used to say I long to see my mother because she was abandoned when she was young. She divorced Thelma’s father and from there had two other husbands. So, she has four children from three different men.

“What I did (marrying Thelma) was above board and I have nothing to hide. You can talk to my surviving father in law,” added Blessing.

Blessing said he could not give a specific time-frame when he fell for Thelma because when they were staying together,

“Even before Alexis’ death, we created a bond”.

Auxilia however dismissed Blessing’s statements that she recommended that he marry Thelma.

“Never! I never did that. After they buried Alexis they all cut contact with me and up to now I do not talk to them. I disowned Thelma when the truth came out that she was sleeping with Blessing while Alexis was at work. They call me names.

“Right now Thelma is telling people that ever since Alexis’ death I have become mentally ill hence she is telling people that they should not listen to my side of the story,” said Auxilia as she refuted claims made by Blessing.

H-Metro talked to Kurauone Takaedza, the last surviving father-in-law to Blessing, his explanation about the reason for Alexis’ death contradicted that of Blessing.<>“According to the post-mortem by medical practitioners, Alexis’ died of cerebral malaria. I know that because I am a nurse by profession. The problem with Auxilia is that today she wants to say Alexis was close to her heart because she is dead.

“Ndini ndakarera vana ava mushure mekunge vasiiwa namai vavo pavakarambana nemukoma wangu. When Alexis died, she never tried to come or say something expected of a mother. Inini ndini ndakatambira roora revana ava vese.

“Differences that we are now hearing are new. These are fabrications they are using to try to make their case strong. Kana zvichibvira ngavaende kumapurisa poitwa zvekuenda kuma courts,” said Kurauone.

Kurauone confirmed Blessing’s statement that it was Auxilia who recommended that Blessing marry Thelma. According to Kurauone, trouble brewed when Auxilia told Thelma that she wanted to come to Zimbabwe hence Thelma should give her a roof over her head.

“Ku London uku hapana chiri kuvafambira amai ava. She started being aggressive when Thelma turned down her proposal after she had asked for shelter as she had indicated she wanted to come back to Zimbabwe,” added Kurauone.

Kurauone later called this reporter and told him that there was another piece of information he has missed.

“On another note, I had forgotten to tell you that the medical report also confirmed that Alexis died of cardiac arrest,” he said. H-Metro