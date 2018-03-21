Fans show Zvirekwi love

By Blessing Malinganiza

CAPS United fans showed love to Hardlife Zvirekwi when he showed up at National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Zvirekwi was accompanied by club chief executive Cuthbert Chitima when he walked into the stadium

Some fans stood up and started singing and while some threw money at him.

The technical team and some of the fans were wearing T-shirts written ‘Get well soon Hardy’.

“It was a touching moment, it showed that people are with me through thick and thin.

“This has encouraged me a lot and they are looking forward to see me getting better and nekundiona ndiri right,” said Zvirekwi.

He added: “Deep within my heart, I am grateful to all my fans. In fact, I don’t want to call them my fans but they are now family.

“I want to thank them because they have been there for me since day one. Some came in handy with the finances.

“I just want to say God bless you all for what you have been doing for me. Ndinovada vanhu ivava,” he said.

CAPS star Valentine Musarurwa applauded the effort.

“This shows that we are not teammates but family. Hardy is like our brother, so if he is in pain or hurt it’s like all of us. So we are wearing these t-shirts to show our support for our captain Hardy.

“I just want to say that we love you Hardy and you are in our prayers. We wish you a speedy recovery and we can’t wait to see you back in the field again,” he said.

“Hardy is a strong character, this might be a setback but we know that he will rise again.

“Even what happened today, it showed that everyone loves him and wishes him all the best,” said Musarurwa. H-Metro