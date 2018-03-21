Con-Court reserves ruling in Political Parties Finance Act challenge

The Constitutional Court (Con-Court) yesterday reserved ruling in a legal challenge to the Political Parties Finance Act lodged by small political parties, Zimbabwe Development Party and Voice of the People Party.

Leading the full Con-Court bench of nine judges, Chief Justice Luke Malaba will rule on an unspecified date on the fringe parties’ bid to repeal the Political Parties Finance Act, that says any political party that garners at least 5 percent of the vote in the previous election is eligible to receive public funds.

To date, only two political parties, the ruling Zanu PF and the main opposition MDC, have enjoyed the privilege.

Zimbabwe Development Party through its leader Kisinoti Mukwazhi and Voice of the People Party through its leader Moreprecision Muzadzi were seeking an interdict to bar President Emmerson Mnangagwa from making a proclamation of the 2018 harmonised polls date until the 2001 Act is repealed.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson are cited as respondents.

Most political parties in the country, great or small, still depend on the financial and other resources of generous individuals, businesses and private organisations.

For the ruling Zanu PF, as is the case with other governing parties throughout the world, an important dimension is the sourcing of resources by virtue of being at the centre of the State. DailyNews