Arts promoters implicated in money externalisation

By Vasco Chaya

Popular arts practitioners Elias Musakwa and Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza among others are some of the few artists who have been implicated by government in a money externalisation scam.

The government unveiled a list with over a thousand individuals/organisations that have been caught on the wrong side of the law.

Chimbodza told this publication that he was shocked to see his name on the list of “illicit financial flows — funds externalised through payment of goods not received in Zimbabwe” on which he is accused of externalised $42 000.

“I do not know where that amount came from. I promoted musicians for 13 years but all my transactions were above board as I paid international artistes such as Davido, Luciano, Busy Signal, Charlie Black and I-Octane among others through the bank.

“Apart from paying artistes, I also import motor spares through the bank, hence I am now failing to understand the true meaning of money externalisation,” Chimbodza said.

Gospel musician Musakwa has been named for externalising $9 million to Portugal through the bank in cash or under spurious transactions.

However, efforts to obtain a comment from Musakwa proved fruitless as he was not picking up his mobile phone by the time of going to print yesterday.

The list also implicated Canon Paterson Crafts Centre Cooperative a popular cultural hub in Harare’s Mbare area.

The craft centre has been named for externalising $12 729.

Other organisations named include Wild Beauty Investments P/L ($327 000), Lake Lodges P/L T/A Bumi Hills Safari Lodge for externalising $313 334 and Ocean Hair and Beauty for transactions involving $234 056 among other companies.

Another music promoter Regis Munenzwa whose company Munenzwa Bus Company has been named for “illegally” dealing with $153 634 was equally shocked to see his name on the controversial list.

“The money is in connection with a bus I bought from South Africa and the transaction was above board,” Munenzwa said.

Munenzwa is in the process of building an entertainment joint in his rural home of Mhondoro.

The entertainment joint in form of a complex housing a night club, super market and a bottle store is set to be opened this year. DailyNews