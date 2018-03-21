Armed robbery at fuel station

By Nyaradzo Bakari

Two armed men allegedly pounced on Flo Petroleum Service Station along the Bulawayo-Plumtree road and got away with more than $800 after attacking employees. Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident which occurred at around 5 AM on Monday.

“I can confirm that a robbery took place yesterday (Monday) at Flo Petroleum filling station. We are still investigating the matter,” she said.

Insp Simango urged company owners to secure their premises with security guards, alarms and CCTVs.

Narrating the ordeal, the service station manager, Mr Derrick Nelson, said the masked robbers were armed with pangas and iron bars.

He said the suspects attacked employees and broke into the station’s court yard office where they stole more than $800.

“It was around 5 AM and two masked men raided our service station. They were armed with pangas and iron bars. The men assaulted four workers who were on duty and broke into an office where they stole slightly more than $800 and immediately left the scene,” Mr Nelson said.Armed robbery cases are on the rise in Bulawayo, with the latest being the third in a space of one week.

Last Friday, three men, one armed with a pistol, pounced on TM North End, ordered everyone to lie down before ransacking tills and making away with an unknown amount of money.

On Wednesday last week, six gun-men raided Choppies Supermarket in Pumula South suburb and got away with more than $700 in a two-minute movie style robbery.

Witnesses said the suspects entered the shop disguised as shoppers and one of them assumed a position at the door, fired a shot in the air before ordering everyone to lie down.

Police reacted swiftly to arrest the suspects in last week’s robberies. They appeared in court yesterday. The Chronicle