Warriors in Zambia

By Godknows Matarutse

National team players flew into Zambia yesterday for the four-nation tournament with coach Sunday Chidzambwa challenging his troops to treat the matches with respect.

The tournament which serves as preparation ahead of the resumption of the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers in September will also feature South Africa and Angola from Thursday to Sunday.

A delegation of local players and the technical team left the country in two batches yesterday while foreign-based players travelled directly to Ndola where they were expected to hold their first training session last night.

“The team travelled in batches. The first left at midnight and the second left this afternoon (yesterday). Some of the foreign-based players are expected in Ndola today (yesterday) but the majority will join the rest of the squad tomorrow (today),” Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed.

“It’s always good to treat each game with a winning mentality. I hope the guys will treat these matches with the respect it deserves,” Chidzambwa said to the Daily News.

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has also picked a strong squad for the tourney. DailyNews