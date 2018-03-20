Ncube brands Khupe a ‘bad follower’

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

The MDC Alliance has laid into beleaguered MDC vice president Thokozani Khupe describing her as a politician who lacks wisdom and leadership qualities.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube told thousands of Midlands State University students over the weekend that in the last 12 months, Khupe had exhibited disturbing signs of a bad leader.

“I want to say one last thing about my sister. I don’t know (kuti arikurasika papi chaipo, ulahleka ngaphi) where she is losing the plot,” he said amid huge cheers from the students who vowed to vote for the MDC Alliance in the forthcoming elections.

“There has never been a good leader anywhere in history who has been a bad follower. To be a good leader, you must first be a good follower. For the last 12 months, she failed to be a good follower” said Ncube in reference to Khupe.

Ncube said MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has proven to possess qualities of a capable leader.

“This young man (Chamisa) has been a good follower from day one when we formed the MDC. When his time came, when his generation time came he had been a good follower, he must therefore be a good leader.”

Ncube told the students that losing to Zanu PF in the next elections was not an option, adding that there is not a single revolution in history which was not led by young people.

“If Zanu PF wins in the next elections, God forbid, you will all be without jobs and we can’t afford that. We therefore must make sure that 2018 will not be the year in which history refused to turn. We must make history turn. We must ride on the generational consensus and ensure that the generational ideals are fulfilled.” DailyNews