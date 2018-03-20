Ginimbi acquires Range Rover SVR

The competition between the two is stiff.

In a video two days ago, in the usual Kadungure style, he showed off his new ride saying God has done it again for him.

“Life of the rich and famous. This is my new baby SVR 2018, come come Mudiwa, they need to see, they need to know . . . too much power, too much power, limited edition, special vehicle. Look at the exhaust, the interior,” Kadungure said as he raved-up the car and walked around it.

He went on to post another picture where he was standing on the bonnet of the vehicle with its doors open.

Earlier in the year, he made waves showing off his 2017 Bentley Bentayga.

The car which is described as the “ultimate luxury SUV” costs almost R4 million in South Africa.

“This is a Bentayga 2017, welcome to the life of the rich and famous, my guy, look at this, this is an iPad my guy, not an iPad from Istore, Bently my guy, Big B my guy, you know,” he said in the popular video.

“I don’t need to go to an iStore to buy an iPad, I have got everything here. This car has WiFi, everything my guy that I need, I don’t need to go to a business centre in case there is emergency. I just have to take this iPad from the backseat my guy and start googling my guy, Guuuugu in the car.”

The name is said to have been inspired by Taiga, the world’s largest transcontinental snow forest, and is composed of the first four letters of Bentley and an altered spelling of Taiga. Bentayga also means “carried interest” in Swahili.

Mkandla on the other hand, bought new whips every now and again, with the travel agent owner buying herself a Range Rover 2018 for her birthday.

“It’s a 2018 late birthday present for Me, From Me! Thank you God, she wrote underneath the video which she posted on Instagram showing her uncovering the car.

“Where are the keys? Mmmm it smells like me wow, look at the keys, the keys are different … who was driving my car,” she says in the video.

According to the voice behind the camera Mkandla was the first client to buy the car in South Africa.

“First client in South Africa, Range Rover 2018. The mileage looks like a watch, it’s like time, it’s only 21km,” the male voice said.

The vehicle is said to cost above R2 million.

The Traverze Travel owner also celebrated her birthday early February in Dubai with her girls. DailyNews