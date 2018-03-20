Breast grab: Khuliyo acquitted

By Bongani Ndlovu

Artiste Nkululeko “Khuliyo” Nkala has been acquitted of criminal insult and assault charges and says the whole experience was a learning curve that showed him who his friends and enemies in the arts industry were.

Nkala had been accused of insulting and grabbing Blessing Mpande’s breasts while they were at a musical show – From Bulawayo to the world – hosted by Nkwali and Vusa Mkhaya in January this year. Mpande was a ticketing officer at the concert.However, after two months in and out of court, magistrate Sheunesu Matova last Friday found Nkala not guilty.

Nkala said he was happy that he was found not guilty as he knew he did not do anything wrong.

“I shouldn’t even be talking about an acquittal because getting here (aquittal) wasn’t even supposed to happen in the first place. But I’m grateful to the courts who went through all the processes and found that the charges against me were trumped up.

“I’m grateful to my employers because they didn’t judge me but stood by me. I’m also happy that I can continue working and do what I love most. The past few months, I felt as if I was working in court because I was always in and out of that place,” said Nkala.

Although his name has been dragged in the mud, Nkala said: “I’m not going to sue the person who did this to me as God will sue them. My image was dragged down the drain and I lost out on a few job opportunities because of these trumped up charges.

“All I want to do now is to continue where I left as I want to improve the arts industry.”

“I’ll never condone violence against men or women and neither will I condone lies about men and women. They had their reasons and I’m leaving it to God.”

Nkala said through the debacle, he now knows who his real friends are.

“On trial wasn’t me but my friendships as I got to see the real and fake ones. Now I know where I stand. Some decided to spread the fake gospel and some stood by me through it all,” said Nkala.

Looking back at the trial, Nkala said he realised the importance of having a lawyer as he was dangerously close to going to jail.

“If there’s one thing that I’m going to invest in outside funeral services is a lawyer. I learnt that without correct representation, you might end up behind bars and I shudder to think how many innocent people can be in prison now. So thanks to Costa Dube and Associates for walking the journey with me,” said Nkala. The Chronicle