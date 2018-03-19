Woman illegally sells sister’s car, blows R77 000

By Codelia Mondela

A Bulawayo woman allegedly sold her sister’s motor vehicle worth R77 000 without her permission and squandered the money. Sthembeni Kondo (45) from Pumula South suburb allegedly sold her sister’s Hyundai Sonata that had been left in her possession as her sibling went to South Africa where her husband is based.

Kondo later lied to her sister Ms Perpetua Dube that she had acquired another vehicle for her, but needed R1 700 as a top up.

She also allegedly collected $770 from her sister’s tenants and converted it to her own use.

The woman who is facing theft of trust property charges, pleaded not guilty before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

The magistrate remanded her out of custody to March 29. In a statement, Ms Dube said she left her car with her sister in 2016 when she went to visit her husband in South Africa.

She said when she came back her younger sister had sold the car and promised to reimburse her.It was not stated how much Kondo sold the car, but the value of the car was put at R77 000.

“In November last year, she said she had bought a BMW motor vehicle which was at Victoria Falls border. She needed R 17 000 for top up and I gave her. She later said the money was not enough and took $770 from my tenants,” she said.

Ms Dube said after receiving the money she did not deliver but kept saying the car was in Victoria Falls until she made a report to the police. The Chronicle