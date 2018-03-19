Karuru laid to rest in Shamva

The late Presidential cameraperson, Mr Artwell Karuru, was yesterday buried at Goora Village in Shamva, amid praise for the work he did for the community and the nation at large.

Hundreds of people thronged the Karuru homestead to pay their last respects to one of their own who died last week after a long battle with diabetes.

Among the mourners were senior Government officials, farmers and journalists.

Workmates and relatives described Mr Karuru as a hardworking man who made friends beyond the country’s borders while relatives said he was a pillar of strength for the family.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services, Mr George Charamba, described Mr Karuru as a hard worker who was equal to the demands of his job.

“He was a man who always enjoyed his job, he was always cheerful.

“Our job is not easy. One can sometimes go to work while others are going to sleep. Karuru was dependable and was always available whenever duty called,” said Mr Charamba.

Mr Karuru (61) succumbed to diabetes at Arundel Hospital last Thursday.

Mr Charamba laid a wreath on the grave of Mr Karuru on behalf of President Mnangagwa, principal director in the ministry laid a wreath on behalf of Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd), while Mr Aaron Nhepera of the President’s Office laid a wreath on behalf of VP Mohadi. — ZBC News/HR.