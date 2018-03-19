Follow the money paid to Jacob Zuma by his ally‚ DA urges Hawks

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal believes that a “salary” of R1-million a month paid to former president Jacob Zuma by the Royal Security company‚ owned by Durban businessman and ANC-funder Roy Moodley‚ came from the eThekwini municipality.

This was revealed by provincial DA leader Zwakele Mncwango after his meeting with provincial Hawks boss Major-General Jabulani Zikhali at the police headquarters in Durban on Monday. The meeting was held to discus a number of forensic reports which the DA believes were not being properly investigated.

Mncwango told the media after his meeting with Zikhali that the DA will submit a report to the Hawks around Royal Security’s contract with the eThekwini municipality.

“I think the major issue for us is that we strongly believe the money given by Royal Security to Jacob Zuma‚ which was R1-million‚ came from eThekwini. We do have some documents that show there was continuous awarding of this contract even though it expired – but they still have a contract with eThekwini even today‚” said Mncwango.